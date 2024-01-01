Kuldeep Chaudhary
CEO, Adohm Adtech
Kuldeep Chaudhary is currently Chief Executive Officer of ADOHM Adtech Pvt Ltd, a new age marketing platform powered by Artificial Intelligence. A B.E. in Electronics and Communications, Kuldeep co- founded ADOHM in the year 2017 along with his brothers Nishant and Sandeep (both engineers).
Starting his professional journey as an RF Engineer, Kuldeep went on to pursue an MBA in International Business from Technische Hochschule Nürnberg, Germany. Kuldeep also co-founded Nikulsan Technologies Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing firm in the year 2010.
5 Challenges Faced by Sales Integrated Platforms in India
Integrating large applications and data may hinder a better experience for the users and here's what you can do
AI in Digital Advertising – The Year Gone by and New Year Full of Promises and Surprises
Artificial Intelligence Altered the Digital Marketing Landscape Permanently in 2018
