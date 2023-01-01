Lester Lam is Executive Vice President and Global Leader of Consulting, HCLTech. In his role, Lester leads HCLTech’s digital consulting business spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. With nearly 30 years in the business transformation and management consulting industries, Lester believes in helping global enterprises adopt the characteristics of digitally native companies to not just “do” digital but to become digital at the core. At HCLTech, Lester is leading the expansion of digital consulting core capabilities across business transformation, strategy and process consulting, experience strategy and design, organizational design and change, and agile transformation.