Mala Mary Martina

CEO, I Love Mondays

Mala Mary Martina is CEO at I Love Mondays. She is a serial entrepreneur, author, education architect,  Biz Coach and TEDxSpeaker.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

#3 Reasons Why VR will Change Education in India

Education is one industry that needs disruption

More Authors You Might Like