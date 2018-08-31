Manish Khera

Founder & CEO, Happy

A powerhouse of microfinance and micropayments knowledge, Manish Khera is the CEO and Founder of Happy, one of India’s most innovative loan facilitators. He spearheads operations at the organization and devises the overall strategy, ideates new products and offerings and leads the fund raising initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sector, he has been an investor and advisor to several banking, technology and impact related ventures.

Latest

Finance

Why Converting a Payment Bank to a Small Bank is a counter-intuitive idea

If such failing and non-profitable payment banks are allowed to lend, the capital would no longer be available

Finance

Early Financial Management Tips for Entrepreneurs

Following these simple yet effective tips will help you make a substantial difference in the market

Growth Strategies

Why Do Fintech Startups and Investors See a Huge Potential in Lending?

The market segment is today driving us towards what can be termed as lending 3.0, or the next-generation lending

Growth Strategies

Tips to Retain Talent in the Startup Ecosystem

One of the biggest challenges faced by startups is that of talent retention

News and Trends

Major Trends Witnessed this year in Fintech

Let's check the sector has been growing with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22% – or about three-times the GDP growth rate of the country

Technology

Has Indian Fintech Startups Contributed to Financial Inclusion in India?

From cashless economy to the use of mobile banking it was all new for India but Fintech revolution has changed it all

