Manish Khera

Founder & CEO, Happy

A powerhouse of microfinance and micropayments knowledge, Manish Khera is the CEO and Founder of Happy, one of India’s most innovative loan facilitators. He spearheads operations at the organization and devises the overall strategy, ideates new products and offerings and leads the fund raising initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sector, he has been an investor and advisor to several banking, technology and impact related ventures.