Monish Anand

Founder and CEO, Shubh Loans

Latest

Finance

Fintech And Compliance: It's Not One Size Fits All

Since most fintech companies in India offer a wide range of products and services across sub-categories of finance, the legal requirements and compliances automatically become complicated

Finance

Coming Together of Traditional Lenders and Fintech Players, Creating Better Opportunities

Traditional lenders like Banks and fintech firms get better at working together, this is essential to reap the full benefits of innovation

Entrepreneurs

Personal Finance Tips for the Millennial Seeking to Get into Entrepreneurship

One can find a lot of information about how to start but here is the information on how to manage

