Mridul Sawhney
Creative Director & Founder, AM Branding Co
Mridul Sawhney, Visual communication designer from NIFT, Banglore. Founder of a luxury branding studio - AM Branding Co. on a mission to refine India visually. Worked with over 30 brands in India helping them build an iconic brand image offering a suite of art direction, photography, graphic design, styling & more.
Latest
Top 5 Thoughts to Incorporate in 2019
The most important thing is, what entrepreneurs need in 2019?
Top 6 Rules of Brand Building for Indian Fashion Brands
Customers receive the energy you put into creating something for them
