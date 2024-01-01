Mridul Sawhney

Creative Director & Founder, AM Branding Co

Mridul Sawhney, Visual communication designer from NIFT, Banglore. Founder of a luxury branding studio - AM Branding Co. on a mission to refine India visually. Worked with over 30 brands in India helping them build an iconic brand image offering a suite of art direction, photography, graphic design, styling & more.

Latest

Lifestyle

Top 5 Thoughts to Incorporate in 2019

The most important thing is, what entrepreneurs need in 2019?

Growth Strategies

Top 6 Rules of Brand Building for Indian Fashion Brands

Customers receive the energy you put into creating something for them

