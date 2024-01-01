Mukul Pasricha

Founder, Spring House Coworking

Mukul Pasricha is the founder of Spring House Coworking and heads the Marketing and Sales division. He is a versatile and skilled team leader who develops creative solutions aligned with the company’s vision.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Changing Trends in Co-working: Bringing the Idea of Themes to Spaces

Co-working spaces are a growing phenomenon that recognizes the value of flexibility, collaboration, community and shared resources

More Authors You Might Like