Narendran Thillaisthanam
Vice President of Emerging Technologies, Vuram Technology Solutions
Narendran Thillaisthanam is the Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Vuram Technology Solutions, a multi-national technology consulting company that specializes in BPM, RPA, and Analytics consulting. Narendran brings more than two decades of industry experience and is based out of Bangalore, India. He has rich experience in the fields of BPM, RPA, and Data Management & Analytics. At Vuram, Naren and his team of RPA consultants provide solutions using Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and UiPath.
Latest
The Coronavirus Crisis: A Wake-Up Call on the Importance of Enterprise Automation
Companies around the globe need to realize that the post COVID-19 world will look markedly different and need to prepare themselves for a brave new world.
