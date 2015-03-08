Neha Bagaria
Founder & CEO, JobsForHer
Neha Bagaria is the Founder, CEO JobsForher. Founded on March 8, 2015, connecting portal that enables women on a professional break to restart their career. Neha graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with honors and triple majors in Finance, Marketing and MIS.
During her final semester there, she became the College Board Representative of India, and founded her first company – Paragon,and introduced the Advanced Placement Program to Indian students. Neha has worked with Kemwell Biopharma, where she handled the HR, Finance, and Marketing aspects of the pharmaceuticals manufacturing business.However, despite experiencing positive growth and development with Kemwell, she felt that her passion for social entrepreneurship remained stronger than ever.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The New Normal Is the Newest Way to Women's Financial Independence
For many women who were keen on a work-from-home role but never thought it would happen, it's literally a dream come true
A Sabbatical Must Not Spoil your CV. Here's How you Can Explain the Gap
A resume is primarily a sales document, highlight everything that will sell you at your best
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach