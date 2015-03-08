Neha Bagaria is the Founder, CEO JobsForher. Founded on March 8, 2015, connecting portal that enables women on a professional break to restart their career. Neha graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with honors and triple majors in Finance, Marketing and MIS.

During her final semester there, she became the College Board Representative of India, and founded her first company – Paragon,and introduced the Advanced Placement Program to Indian students. Neha has worked with Kemwell Biopharma, where she handled the HR, Finance, and Marketing aspects of the pharmaceuticals manufacturing business.However, despite experiencing positive growth and development with Kemwell, she felt that her passion for social entrepreneurship remained stronger than ever.