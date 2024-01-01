Co-founder - QWEEN

An independent girl since the age of 16, Neha spent her early years in NYC. After graduating from Baruch College, (City University of NY), having specialized in Finance & Accounting she worked with various corporations like GE, Phoenix Realty Group, BNP Paribas etc. in the Finance Sector. This early exposure to some of the most renowned corporations brought her face to face with the acute gender disparity in Indian Corporate culture, and she wished to bring equal opportunities dream into reality.

An itch to always be an entrepreneur and to be closer to the family made her move back to Mumbai. Armed with her degree and go-getter attitude, she works with Swastik Group as Assistant Director and has helped set up end to end operations for Finance, Marketing Strategy and Administration thereby converting a family owned real estate business into a corporate house.

She always had a sense of social responsibility at her heart, and she would often volunteer to take care of terminally ill patients as well as spent time mentoring at Light House foundation. Having tasted the fruits of satisfaction while helping the not so fortunate early on in her life, Neha decided to set up QWEEN with two of her friends with same passion. With QWEEN she aims at hitting on the gender disparity issue, and provide platform to like-minded women to network, build and exercise their right to building their own careers. In the past three years, she has worked incessantly growing QWEEN into a huge network along with business alliances providing work from home opportunities to thousands of women.