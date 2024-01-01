Nikhil Chainani

Founder, Perspectico

Nikhil Chainani is the Founder of Perspectico.

Perspectico was started by Nikhil Chainani as his second venture formed with a dual purpose. It has a unique concept where people from the industry address students on two key aspects

·         What a particular career path entails

·         How to clear the interviews of your preferred companies

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Top #5 Challenges Faced by Candidates During Interviews

Relevant interview preparation can provide guidance on how to proceed to mould and shape your career

More Authors You Might Like