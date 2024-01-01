Nikhil Chainani
Founder, Perspectico
Nikhil Chainani is the Founder of Perspectico.
Perspectico was started by Nikhil Chainani as his second venture formed with a dual purpose. It has a unique concept where people from the industry address students on two key aspects
· What a particular career path entails
· How to clear the interviews of your preferred companies
Top #5 Challenges Faced by Candidates During Interviews
Relevant interview preparation can provide guidance on how to proceed to mould and shape your career
