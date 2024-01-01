Nina Lekhi
MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing Techniques to Enhance Brand Building
We tell you, where you lack and where you can improve in your scheme of things
Not an Entrepreneur Yet? Nursing Hopes to Become One? Important Questions to Ask Yourself
If you are ready to face all these challenges and push yourself hard then you are ready to g
Women Entrepreneurs in India: Emerging Issues and Challenges
They are being recognized and appreciated not just nationally but also in the international sphere
Failure: A Stepping Stone to Success
"My skills and interests have taught me two things: you are nothing if you don't have focus"
The Art Of Building A Vegan Brand
'We need to stop killing animals in the name of fashion'
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-