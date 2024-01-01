Nina Lekhi

MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit

Nina Lekhi, MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit, is an entrepreneur by profession and a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs had started her journey from scratch. She has built a popular vegan bag and accessories brand over the years. Recently, the author has launched her biography called Bag it All, which recounts her inspirational journey. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Marketing Techniques to Enhance Brand Building

We tell you, where you lack and where you can improve in your scheme of things

Entrepreneurs

Not an Entrepreneur Yet? Nursing Hopes to Become One? Important Questions to Ask Yourself

If you are ready to face all these challenges and push yourself hard then you are ready to g

Entrepreneurs

Women Entrepreneurs in India: Emerging Issues and Challenges

They are being recognized and appreciated not just nationally but also in the international sphere

Starting a Business

Failure: A Stepping Stone to Success

"My skills and interests have taught me two things: you are nothing if you don't have focus"

Lifestyle

The Art Of Building A Vegan Brand

'We need to stop killing animals in the name of fashion'

More Authors You Might Like