Oleksandr Danylenko

Co-founder and Director of Operations and finance, boodmo.com

He is an experienced director Of finance and operations with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. He is a strong finance professional and ACCA member. He is skilled in Negotiation, Business Planning, International Business, Accounting, and Sales Management.

Latest

Technology

FY 2018-19: Challenges for the Auto Component Marketplace

Despite various challenges, auto market is still holding its castle

News and Trends

#7 Key Points A Foreign Entrepreneur Must Keep in Mind

India, today, has become an innovation hub and one of the entrepreneurial engines of the global economy

