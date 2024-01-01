Pankaj Rahul Singh
Co-Founder at TSD
An IIM Dropout, came out with this idea when there were no smartphones or Facebook and people were only using orkut,Pankaj Rahul Singh foresaw the future of the digital media in India 8 years ago.A marketing specialist with 10+ years of experience in the field of Digital & Social Media, Sports Management, Media & Marketing, and Mr. Singh has been an expert in driving Corporate Strategies, Business Development & Marketing. He also oversees all domestic and international operations focusing on the development and execution of a world-class, customer-driven organization. He has previously worked with ICFDS, Brazilian Soccer Schools & FTV. This True Sports Lover is a master in monetization of sports properties, international events and has successfully handled many big sporting campaigns in his career.
Break The Monotony: Keep it Fresh on Social Media
We'll talk about the strategy to increase social media engagement and improve awareness of your brand
Digital Accessibility Important For Marketers in Tier II, Tier III Cities
Digital marketing is all set to increase by a whopping 51 per cent from 2016 to 2017 in Tier II&III cities alone
How Snapchat Is Contributing To Brand Recognition And Loyalty
Awareness, Interest and Evaluation are three key elements of the marketing funnel and Snapchat helps in achieving the second brilliantly i.e. interest the most.