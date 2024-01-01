Co-founder & CEO, Qdesq

Paras Arora is the Founder & CEO of Qdesq, India’s largest flexible workplace rental platform. Qdesq is a premier destination that offers a tech-enabled platform for the workforce to search and book flexible

workspaces. Offering an easy, effective, and brokerage free solution, the company serves as a true marketplace to make an informed choice for workspace seekers.

Backed by a highly creative entrepreneurial streak, Arora has a diverse set of experience that covers real estate and asset management, investor relations, digital marketing and flex space know-how. This comes in handy, as he provides strategic direction to the group and helps reach their goal in the fast-paced, constantly evolving flex real estate market.

His experience spanning over 18+ years in the industry has given him the opportunity to gather insights about bridging gap between services being delivered and customer expectations. He has demonstrated capabilities in managing businesses independently, armed with experiences in delivering optimal business results through innovative solutions, clever budget allocations and optimized production processes.

Having a strong background in flexible real estate, Arora’s vision is to make workspace search smarter and simpler. With this vision, his mission is to position Qdesq as one-stop workspace rental platform.

Arora has won many awards and accolades, including “Indian Achievers Award” at National Leadership Summit 2019, and Qdesq won “Top 50 Companies” at InterCon Dubai 2019 and “Technology of the Year” at Realty+ Awards & Summit 2020 under his leadership recently. He holds a master’s degree in retail strategy and management from London Metropolitan University. In his free time, he enjoys travelling and has a keen interest in politics and sports.