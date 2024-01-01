Pavan Belagatti
Growth Marketing Manager, Shippable
Google certified digital marketer and a growth marketing expert.
A guest contributor to various platforms around the world. He usually writes about digital marketing, growth hacking, personal branding, and DevOps. He is currently working as a growth marketing manager at Shippable.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#7 Facts a Brand Should Consider While Marketing to Gen-Z
It is a big challenge for marketers now to strategize, position and create new relevant marketing messages to reach out to Gen-Z
#5 Challenges Entrepreneurs Face While Building a Brand
Before building a startup, it is imperative to create a brand for yourself and influence people with your thoughts
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-