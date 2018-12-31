Payal Sondhi

Bio

Payal Sondhi is the Human Resources Manager at SILA.

Growth Strategies

Why Practicing Agility Matters in Human Resources

Instead of moving sequentially from start to end and delivering the final product at the very end of the project, agility offers an iterative and incremental approach

Growth Strategies

The Art of Setting the Right Goals and Achieving Them

Be open to all---failures, changes and innovation

Growth Strategies

How Hiring a Consultant Can Help Founders in Business

A look at few pros and cons of hiring a consultant that could help you with this decision

Growth Strategies

Your Employees Really Are Your Biggest Strength and Growth Drivers

The worker retention percentage of any company is directly related to its productivity and growth. Here are 10 tips to ensure the workforce stays happy and faithful

Growth Strategies

Questions Every Candidate Should Ask in Every Job Interview

Raising the right queries gives you precise information about the organization and the role

Entrepreneurs

Capitalizing on LinkedIn for Recruitment

Keep tabs on the effectiveness/success periodically the HR strategy to make changes as and when required

