Payal Sondhi
Bio
Latest
Why Practicing Agility Matters in Human Resources
Instead of moving sequentially from start to end and delivering the final product at the very end of the project, agility offers an iterative and incremental approach
The Art of Setting the Right Goals and Achieving Them
Be open to all---failures, changes and innovation
How Hiring a Consultant Can Help Founders in Business
A look at few pros and cons of hiring a consultant that could help you with this decision
Your Employees Really Are Your Biggest Strength and Growth Drivers
The worker retention percentage of any company is directly related to its productivity and growth. Here are 10 tips to ensure the workforce stays happy and faithful
Questions Every Candidate Should Ask in Every Job Interview
Raising the right queries gives you precise information about the organization and the role
Capitalizing on LinkedIn for Recruitment
Keep tabs on the effectiveness/success periodically the HR strategy to make changes as and when required