Payal Sondhi

Payal Sondhi

Guest Writer
Manager - Human Resources, SILA
Payal Sondhi is the Human Resources Manager at SILA.

More From Payal Sondhi

Are You Capitalizing LinkedIn for Recruitment
Recruitment

Are You Capitalizing LinkedIn for Recruitment

Thanks to platforms like LinkedIn, the recruitment process is now more streamlined and simpler
4 min read
Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women today in top management
Women in Business

Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women today in top management

Considering that about half of the population in the country today is women, India cannot afford to ignore them, especially for senior positions
4 min read
HR and Marketing – The New Collaborative Relationship
Marketing

HR and Marketing – The New Collaborative Relationship

The HR managers are today positioning their companies as the employer of choice in their markets
4 min read
How to Hire The Right Interns?
Hiring

How to Hire The Right Interns?

A strong internship is a win-win scenario for an organization and the candidate
5 min read
How to Identify the Gaps in Performance Reviews and Solving Them
Human Resources

How to Identify the Gaps in Performance Reviews and Solving Them

Performance reviews is not just about evaluating your employee's work, but they also give managers a huge insight into the current and future path of the organization
4 min read
10 Ways to Gauge the Right Candidate
Human Resources

10 Ways to Gauge the Right Candidate

The biggest challenge for an HR is to find the suitable person for a job and hence we tell you the streamlined method of doing so
4 min read
How to Handle an Appraisal Request?
Human Resources

How to Handle an Appraisal Request?

Appraisal can lead to attrition if not taken care of Delicately, Let's discuss the concern at length
4 min read
How to Ensure Employee Productivity ?
Productivity

How to Ensure Employee Productivity ?

We all must know that Employee productivity is a direct outcome of how they are being treated at the organization
4 min read
Planning an Exit Interview? Here are Some Tips
Interviews

Planning an Exit Interview? Here are Some Tips

Hardest thing for most of the people but an essential part of the corporate culture
5 min read
Develop the HR Strategy for 2018 with these 5 Steps
HR Strategies

Develop the HR Strategy for 2018 with these 5 Steps

Ways to develop perfect components of Human Resources for smooth functioning of your organisation in the coming financial yea
4 min read
Be an Outstanding HR Professional with these 7 Tips
Human Resources

Be an Outstanding HR Professional with these 7 Tips

Starting your career as an HR? This is how you can do it efficiently
4 min read
5 Important Guidelines to Increase HR Values In Your Organization
HR Practices

5 Important Guidelines to Increase HR Values In Your Organization

HR today is also given an important role that includes being a part of the processes that lead towards achieving the overall targets for the organization.
4 min read
HR Vocabulary You Need to Know and Comprehend
HR Practices

HR Vocabulary You Need to Know and Comprehend

Words used by the HR Department which may appear to be a jargon but are important to understand the functioning of the Department
5 min read
5 Steps to an Effective Performance Evaluation System
Managing Employees

5 Steps to an Effective Performance Evaluation System

Why we need to do away with the age-old review system
4 min read
7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process
Hiring Staff

7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process

Companies like Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and others have recently announced their commitment towards gender diversity at workplaces
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.