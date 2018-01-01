Payal Sondhi

Recruitment
Are You Capitalizing LinkedIn for Recruitment
Thanks to platforms like LinkedIn, the recruitment process is now more streamlined and simpler
Women in Business
Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women today in top management
Considering that about half of the population in the country today is women, India cannot afford to ignore them, especially for senior positions
Marketing
HR and Marketing – The New Collaborative Relationship
The HR managers are today positioning their companies as the employer of choice in their markets
Hiring
How to Hire The Right Interns?
A strong internship is a win-win scenario for an organization and the candidate
Human Resources
How to Identify the Gaps in Performance Reviews and Solving Them
Performance reviews is not just about evaluating your employee's work, but they also give managers a huge insight into the current and future path of the organization
Human Resources
10 Ways to Gauge the Right Candidate
The biggest challenge for an HR is to find the suitable person for a job and hence we tell you the streamlined method of doing so
Human Resources
How to Handle an Appraisal Request?
Appraisal can lead to attrition if not taken care of Delicately, Let's discuss the concern at length
Productivity
How to Ensure Employee Productivity ?
We all must know that Employee productivity is a direct outcome of how they are being treated at the organization
Interviews
Planning an Exit Interview? Here are Some Tips
Hardest thing for most of the people but an essential part of the corporate culture
HR Strategies
Develop the HR Strategy for 2018 with these 5 Steps
Ways to develop perfect components of Human Resources for smooth functioning of your organisation in the coming financial yea
Human Resources
Be an Outstanding HR Professional with these 7 Tips
Starting your career as an HR? This is how you can do it efficiently
HR Practices
5 Important Guidelines to Increase HR Values In Your Organization
HR today is also given an important role that includes being a part of the processes that lead towards achieving the overall targets for the organization.
HR Practices
HR Vocabulary You Need to Know and Comprehend
Words used by the HR Department which may appear to be a jargon but are important to understand the functioning of the Department
Managing Employees
5 Steps to an Effective Performance Evaluation System
Why we need to do away with the age-old review system
Hiring Staff
7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process
Companies like Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and others have recently announced their commitment towards gender diversity at workplaces