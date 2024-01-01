Pramod Parkar

Director, Edify Consultants Pvt Ltd

Pramod Parkar, 49, is a dynamic and energetic Behavioral skills trainer. He has over 30 years of experience, He has spent over 12 years training and facilitating in the areas of Business & Leadership Training Programs. He has had successful stints as a Corporate Professional and as an Entrepreneur.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Challenges of Identifying and Nurturing Talent in a Company

The success of building human capital is dependent on the organization in identifying their in-house

Leadership

Managing Change For HR Leaders and Managers

A probable HR Leader is the one who perceives the iceberg before the rest of the team members witness it and instils confidence in others to deal with forthcoming glitches

Growth Strategies

How to Avoid Post Merger Identity Crisis

Demand for deep, sustainable change in such organisations is being driven hard by forces coming from all directions.

Growth Strategies

10 Ways Organisations can Work On Change Management!

'Change' is a process, and it involves ideas, thoughts, processes and systems that are understood and driven by people within a given framework.

