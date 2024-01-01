Pranav Jain
Automobile Consultant, Mentor
Being an avid believer of futuristic technologies, my attempt is to challenge the status quo by assisting and consulting ambitious automotive companies. My lateral thinking & ability to dig solutions equipped by deep understanding of the sector & its scopes are the strengths I bring to the table for a company that is looking to disrupt & optimize its resources.
If you are an Indian startup struggling to create a lean structure and grow, hit me up.
Latest
What Changes When a Startup Transforms Into a Corporation
While you assemble the required tactics to escalate; customer type, management style and fast-response teams will substantially differ from your current stance; which are quintessential for you to uphold
Why a Startup Needs to Find its Customers First
"In the initial phase of a startup, before any sales could happen, the company must prove that a market could exist"
3 Lessons Every Auto Policymaker Must Learn From China
Though Chinese automobile manufacturers may not have had exemplary reach in the 1990s, but they will become a monopolistic player as the world embraces future mobility.
How Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Can Move Towards Bigger Markets
Tricks how Indians can lead the world in auto component manufacturing
How Can India Benefit from the Shift in Mobility?
Mobility, in future, will be seen not only as a transporter of people and goods but also as a service