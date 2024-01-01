Pranav Kosuri
Co-Founder, Brandie
Latest
Why Word-Of-Mouth Marketing Is the Ideal Solution To Reduced Marketing Budgets
With sales plummeting and revenues significantly impacted, brands are looking to cut costs wherever they can-and for many, the obvious candidate has proven to be their marketing department
How Working With, and Not Through, the Public can Transform a Brand's Image
Creating content that meets the elevated criteria of the public, while also establishing a bond in such a saturated marketplace, is no easy task
Rise of 3 New Marketing Ambits that CMOs Can't Afford to Miss
It is importaint to engage with micro-influencers to develop brand loyalty amongst a large swathe of customers, and avoid the pitfalls of a paid relationship, with a limited selection of influencers
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
