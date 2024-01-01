Pranav Kosuri

Co-Founder, Brandie

Latest

Marketing

Why Word-Of-Mouth Marketing Is the Ideal Solution To Reduced Marketing Budgets

With sales plummeting and revenues significantly impacted, brands are looking to cut costs wherever they can-and for many, the obvious candidate has proven to be their marketing department

Growth Strategies

How Working With, and Not Through, the Public can Transform a Brand's Image

Creating content that meets the elevated criteria of the public, while also establishing a bond in such a saturated marketplace, is no easy task

Marketing

Rise of 3 New Marketing Ambits that CMOs Can't Afford to Miss

It is importaint to engage with micro-influencers to develop brand loyalty amongst a large swathe of customers, and avoid the pitfalls of a paid relationship, with a limited selection of influencers

