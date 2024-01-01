Prasad Shejale
Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital
Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital, is a lover of all things digital. For him, digital is a huge universe with abundant possibilities of using every tool and platform for the benefit of end customers.
An IIT Chennai alumnus, he has been instrumental in growing a small team of the company into a high performing, result-oriented group. He brings with him a vast experience and exposure to Indian as well as Global digital space. His sound knowledge of the industry and his intuitiveness makes him a go-to person for any solutions and converting ideas into reality.
Prasad is an expert in product innovation & management, data modelling & predictive analytics and has been an influential leader in scaling up business ventures.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#5 Entrepreneurship Lessons To Learn From Your Father
Here are some lessons, that every father teaches his child to thrive in every uncertainty and lead a healthy, successful life
10 Golden Rules for Digital Entrepreneurs of This Decade
Digital private-enterprise cultivates as internet access boosts. Discover what you require in order to commence an online production
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-