Prateek N. Kumar

MD &CEO, NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd & Member of Ascent Foundation

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

Why Pattern-Based Recognition Cannot Drive A Successful Entrepreneur

In order to survive and grow in the market, businesses need to adopt a proactive and practical approach that has sufficient room for welcoming yet another change

Marketing

Marketing Strategies for Start-ups

Successful start-up marketing requires one to have a great product and great marketing

Marketing

How SMEs Can Build a Brand for their Business

SMEs need to understand that brand building is a necessity, not a luxury.

More Authors You Might Like