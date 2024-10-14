Priyanka Tanwer
Hydrogen Blending: Navigating India's Path To Cleaner Energy Future
According to MarketsandMarkets Research, a Pune-based market research company, the hydrogen generation market in Inida is expected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1 pc between 2023 and 2030
Are EVs enough For Climate Emergency?
It is important that the transition is combined with a parallel movement in power generation, to greener and more disaggregated sources for maximum returns, say experts.
Trailblazer in Transformation
A defining moment in Rishi's career was the realization that strategic restructuring was essential for achieving JCBL's vision.
Revolutionary Leader
From his initial role as a technical engineer to his current position as CEO of Volvo CE, Dimitrov's evolution embodies a commitment to leadership, customer-centricity, and sustainable practices.
Agarwal Stumbled over Exchanges on X
Aggarwal's defensive and confrontational reaction not only escalated the controversy but also redirected the focus from the concerns of customers to the behaviour of the CEO.
CherriLearn Lauds DoE's Advisory against Extravagant Promises of Edtech Firms
The DoE emphasised the strength of Delhi's educational system, which is designed to support learners' mental, emotional, social, and psychological well-being.