CherriLearn Lauds DoE's Advisory against Extravagant Promises of Edtech Firms The DoE emphasised the strength of Delhi's educational system, which is designed to support learners' mental, emotional, social, and psychological well-being.

By Priyanka Tanwer

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has recently issued an advisory in order to protect students and parents from the misleading promises of ed-tech companies which lure students for their own benefits.

As per the notice, the ed-tech companies attract students and their parents by making lavish promises due to which they have to take loans from banks at higher interest rates which risks their financial stability.

Following the advisory, Shrinidhi RS, Co-Founder and CEO of CherriLearn, an ed-tech company lauded the circular by DoE and said that A national-level framework is urgently needed to regulate the ed-tech industry and protect the interests of learners.

"We applaud the Delhi Directorate of Education for taking a proactive stance against misleading ed-tech companies. This is a crucial step in ensuring that students and parents are not misled by false promises and inflated claims. A national-level framework is urgently needed to regulate the ed-tech industry and protect the interests of learners. Quality education should be accessible to every student, regardless of their socioeconomic background. It's a collective responsibility of the government, schools, and ed-tech companies to work together towards this goal," Shrinidhi told Entrepreneur.

The publication reached out to many edtech firms who later declined to comment on the advisory.

According to the DoE, these edtech companies use teaching strategies which are not regulated by the NCERT, SCERT and any other educational body. It said that firms use educational content that is already available in the market and repackage them as their exclusive content to lure the students.

Earlier this year, the union education ministry issued guidelines for coaching centres and said that study centres cannot enrol students below 16 years of age, make misleading promises.
