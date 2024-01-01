Projjol Banerjea

Founder and Chief Product Officer, Zeotap

Projjol Banerjea is Founder and Chief Product Officer at Zeotap, a premium mobile data platform with $20+M in funding and seven offices across India, Europe and the US. Previously, he was CPO at Moboqo (acquired by Applovin) and VP Marketing & Business Development at SponsorPay/Fyber(acquired by RNTS Media for $190M).

Latest

News and Trends

Customer Intelligence: Solutions For Better Customer Service

We're each generating huge amounts of data for product and service providers, amounting to little short of a goldmine that can help brands predict a consumer's likes, dislikes and preferences

Growth Strategies

#FounderGoals: Build a Global Company in #3 Not-So-Easy Steps

In today's global landscape, many businesses can benefit from an international outlook right from the outset

