Projjol Banerjea
Founder and Chief Product Officer, Zeotap
Projjol Banerjea is Founder and Chief Product Officer at Zeotap, a premium mobile data platform with $20+M in funding and seven offices across India, Europe and the US. Previously, he was CPO at Moboqo (acquired by Applovin) and VP Marketing & Business Development at SponsorPay/Fyber(acquired by RNTS Media for $190M).
Latest
Customer Intelligence: Solutions For Better Customer Service
We're each generating huge amounts of data for product and service providers, amounting to little short of a goldmine that can help brands predict a consumer's likes, dislikes and preferences
#FounderGoals: Build a Global Company in #3 Not-So-Easy Steps
In today's global landscape, many businesses can benefit from an international outlook right from the outset
