Pulak Satish Kumar
COO, Puresight System
A marketing veteran with more than fourteen years of industry experience in marketing commercial technology products, Pulak Satish Kumar is the COO of Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd, the official distributor of iRobot products in India. iRobot the world’s pioneer practical smart appliances and robots manufacturing brand. In this role, he spearheads the brand’s Indian business operations, managing the administration, product development, market analysis, finalization of strategic alliances, technology procurement, and pricing of products based on market fundamentals and business requirements.
