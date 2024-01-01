Rachit Chawla
CEO, Finway Capital
Once a prodigy securing 99% marks in the class12(CBSE Board) in Accountancy (HIGHEST in INDIA) is now the brain behind the runaway success of Finway Capital; the always focused, committed, and ambitious Rachit Chawla is keen to humanize the lending process in India. The smart and studious steward is planning to make Finwaya INR 1000+ crores company in the next three years. The graduate in Business & Management from Aston University, Birmingham, U.K., has a cumulative experience of 10 years in Finance, Real Estate and Logistics. Prior to kick-start his entrepreneurship journey, he was employed with Intel Corporation at EMEA Headquarters based in Swindon, United Kingdom as Pricing Analyst. But, the charm of corporate life couldn’t supersede his businessman spirit and he returned to the home country to shape his dreams.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Know How Startups Thrive More on Ideas & Strategies Than Seed Funding
Startups Thrive More on Ideas & Strategies Than Seed Funding
How AI Supports Financial Institutions for Deciding Creditworthiness
Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as the most accurate, instant, and practical method to check the payback abilities of borrowers.
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach