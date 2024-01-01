CEO, Finway Capital

Once a prodigy securing 99% marks in the class12(CBSE Board) in Accountancy (HIGHEST in INDIA) is now the brain behind the runaway success of Finway Capital; the always focused, committed, and ambitious Rachit Chawla is keen to humanize the lending process in India. The smart and studious steward is planning to make Finwaya INR 1000+ crores company in the next three years. The graduate in Business & Management from Aston University, Birmingham, U.K., has a cumulative experience of 10 years in Finance, Real Estate and Logistics. Prior to kick-start his entrepreneurship journey, he was employed with Intel Corporation at EMEA Headquarters based in Swindon, United Kingdom as Pricing Analyst. But, the charm of corporate life couldn’t supersede his businessman spirit and he returned to the home country to shape his dreams.