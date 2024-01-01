Rahul Belwalkar
CEO, SecUR Credentials
Rahul Belwalkar is the Chief Executive Officer of SecUR Credentials Pvt Ltd. He leads the company with the strategic vision of making it one of the largest due diligence practices in the Asia Pacific region.
Most Common Things People Lie About on Their Resume
Entrepreneurs should stay cautious and identify the lies mentioned on the candidate's resume
How Artificial Intelligence Will Speed up Recruitment Processes
A large number of resumes are received by HR teams and these valuable data can be analysed accurately with the support of technology
