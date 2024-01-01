Rahul Singh
CEO and Co-Founder Ithaka
Rahul Singh is an IIT Bombay, 2012 grad. Worked at GulfTalent, a Dubai based market leader job portal for the Gulf region with over 1 million users a month. He started off as an Analyst and worked across Product, Operations, Sales, Marketing before becoming the first Product Manager there.
This gave him massive exposure on running a business and he is also specialized in building great products. He was CPO at Ithaka till March this year, when I took over as CEO when Ameya, my co-founder left.
