Rajmohan Krishnan
Principal Founder & M.D, Entrust Family Office
Rajmohan Krishnan leads the team of Entrustians with his relationship-centric service mindset and uncompromising professionalism, which has established Entrust as a pioneer in the pure breed Family Office space. With his deep understanding of the financial services industry and over two decades of advisory experience across a wide spectrum like Real Estate, Business Succession, Estate Planning and Social enterprises Investments etc, Raj is one of the most renowned Family Office advisors in the country.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Are Entrepreneurs Too Busy Chasing the VC Dream And Missing Out On Raising HNI Money Through Family Offices?
Family offices have always been thought of as private wealth management advisories that are pertinent in the west. However, over the past few years, the concept has been picking up world over, including in India
Why Family-Owned Businesses Need Specialized CFO Services
In such strictly hierarchical family units, it is uncommon to see non-family employees in leadership or management roles such as CEO, COO or CFO
5 Reasons for a Start-Up to Hire A CFO
Hiring a seasoned CFO on-role may be an expensive affair for a start-up initially but an expert hand to track, maintain, and transverse a company financially during trying times is imperative
Succession Planning - Myths Vs Facts
In the wake of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it presents, it is imperative to revisit succession planning and understand what it entails to sustain and survive large businesses
Partnering On Many Fronts
Not many know that Family Office also supports entrepreneurs in their quest to build lasting enterprises
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach