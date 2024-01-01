Rohan Bhargava
Co-founder, CashKaro.com
Rohan Bhargava is Co-founder, CashKaro.com, India’s largest cashback and coupons site. He heads the strategic product development and innovation and digital marketing at CashKaro. Bhargava is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and is also a qualified CFA. His first entrepreneurial venture is Pouringpounds.com, a UK-based cashback and voucher website that he started with his wife Swati in July 2011.
Latest
4 Start-up Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Cricket
An entrepreneur too must know when to place trust in his or her team and support them at every step, this encourages employees to take increased ownership and perform better
5 Ways To Enable Your Team For Better Conflict Resolution
This will help inculcate a sense of ownership in your team and will encourage your team to resolve certain conflicts on their own
How To Retain Talent That Drives Growth?
It is important to empower your employees to create win-win situations for them and the company
Investors And VCs: The Real Picture
The myths and reality about those who want to put their money where their mouth is.
