Rohit Kulkarni

Vice-president, Payoneer India

Rohit Kulkarni heads India operations for Payoneer. Rohit has over 18 years of experience in the payment, e-commerce, the internet, consumer products and services, and financial services industry. As Payoneer India’s Country Manager, he leads efforts to empower professionals across all industries by connecting businesses and professionals with Payoneer’s innovative cross-border payments platform. Prior to joining Payoneer, Rohit worked with Amazon India, where he led seller marketing and new business initiatives. At Amazon.in, he led the business to launch Amazon.in in the Books and Movies categories. In previous positions, Rohit led sales and business development for Yahoo Small Business, managed sales and product management at GE Money, and was a member of the start-up team at Sodexho Pass in India.  Rohit has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pune.

