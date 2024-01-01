Founder & CEO Unchainet

Roman Mandryk is the founder and CEO of Unchainet holding more than 10 years of experience in the field of software development, cloud, blockchain, and ICO. In 2015, he co-founded a company Node Vision, where he co-led the development team helping several startups to architect and successfully launch their software products. In last 3 years, he worked extensively with public cloud and he’s a certified cloud solution architect. He envisages changing the way how computing resources are traded around the world.