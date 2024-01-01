Shibani Patel

India Head and Vice-President, Collabera Technologies

Latest

Technology

Strong Authentication and Regular Compliance Assessment Is Core to Fighting Cyber Crime

Companies can look at setting up special advisory committee or crisis management team comprising of executive and board members aligned with the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2008

Growth Strategies

Building a High Performance Organization that Constitutes the Millennial and Generation Z Workforce

These employees are in much demand as they understand and can relate closely with the digital dynamics and mobile landscape

Technology

Next Gen Tech like Automation & Robotics to Reshape the Future of Indian IT Staffing Industry

The advantages of smart systems are giving the rise to new roles and forcing candidates to upgrade their knowledge and skills

Technology

Automation and Robotics: Technologies that Will Lead Next Gen

From banking to labour-intensive sectors like manufacturing, textile, agriculture will all be facilitated by automation and robotics

