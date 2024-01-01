Shivakumar Ganesan

CEO, Exotel

At the young age of 34, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO, Exotel, is heading Exotel which he founded in 2011. The man who is disrupting traditional telecom with cloud telephony application services, Ganesan wants to break up telecom into components and give the power of communication back to organizations. He has featured twice in Fortune for 40 under 40.

 

Latest

Technology

An Ode to All the Dreamers Who Became Doers with Technology

Make maximum use of the technology that you already have and the sky will be the limit of your growth

Lifestyle

How Exotel's Founder Engrosses into Quality Content When In Rush

Despite being a slow reader, Shivakumar Ganesan indulges in pleasurable reading

Starting a Business

#8 Cardinal Rules to Build Profitable Start-up - Retrospective Account

To succeed as a business, founding members need to decide on their vision and mission for the company

