Shivakumar Ganesan
CEO, Exotel
At the young age of 34, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO, Exotel, is heading Exotel which he founded in 2011. The man who is disrupting traditional telecom with cloud telephony application services, Ganesan wants to break up telecom into components and give the power of communication back to organizations. He has featured twice in Fortune for 40 under 40.
