Marketing Director, Da Milano

Shivani Malik, Director, Da Milano hails from a background with rich international exposure and diverse experiences. With a keen eye to detail and precision, Shivani entered the business back in 2007 when Da Milano had only two stores. Soon she took up the challenge of expanding the brand across horizons and successfully managed to achieve unprecedented success.

Reckoned as a fast moving bridge-to-luxury brand, Da Milano today has over 58 stores and eyes for augmenting its customer reach by marking global footprints at important locales and capitals internationally. A trendsetter in many ways, Da Milano’s innovative and discreet fashion aesthetics has won many fans over the years.

With an educational career dotted in the international cityscapes, Ms. Malik having won many laurels, is an Economics honors graduate from the prestigious University of Delhi and further procured a specialization in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom.

A ‘go to’ woman for all things luxe, Shivani’s passion and flair in marketing and communication constantly spurs her to come up with fresh perspectives and new ideas to keep up with current trends and appease the discerning clientele. Her creativity and conviction contributes in creating Da Milano as a distinguished brand and reinventing the very notion of affordable luxury in India.

Intrinsically a Delhiite, Shivani is a proud mother of two and loves to travel and take some time off with her family and friends. When not at work, she devotes all her time to her kids - Samridh, 4 years and Samaira, 1 year old.

'To travel is to live, as adventures are the best way to learn about life and more importantly yourself' says Shivani Malik.