Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital

Siddarth Pai is the Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, an early stage Venture Capital Fund house based in Bangalore with cumulative assets under management of over 100 million dollars.



He also works extensively on policy for startups & investors. He is an expert policy member of ISPIRT, the Indian Software Product Industry Round Table, a Bangalore based think-tank & member of the regulatory affairs committee of the IVCA. Siddarth was part of the team that was petitioning the government to change the dreaded “Angel Tax” regulations in India and is currently working on the “List in India” and “Stay in India” initiatives.