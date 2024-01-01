Siddarth Pai
Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital
Siddarth Pai is the Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, an early stage Venture Capital Fund house based in Bangalore with cumulative assets under management of over 100 million dollars.
He also works extensively on policy for startups & investors. He is an expert policy member of ISPIRT, the Indian Software Product Industry Round Table, a Bangalore based think-tank & member of the regulatory affairs committee of the IVCA. Siddarth was part of the team that was petitioning the government to change the dreaded “Angel Tax” regulations in India and is currently working on the “List in India” and “Stay in India” initiatives.
Latest
[Budget 2020] Start-Ups Still Seeking Respite
Startups are hopeful that the government drops the requirement for IMB certification for this and creates a level playing field for startups in India as compared to their global counterparts.
This isn't an "Angel Tax", it's an Indian Tax
How the "Angel Tax" is hastening India's descent into a Digital Colony
Measuring Time in Light Years
How the tax authorities' valuation of startups is supremely ignorant of reality and why the angel tax is discriminatory against private companies and startups