Sripad Vaidya
Co-founder and COO, Confirmtkt
Latest
Technology
How Technology is Revolutionizing the Travel & Tourism Domain
How augmentation of technology has changed and influenced everyone concerned about travel
Growth Strategies
How To Be Disruptive Yet Problem Solving Entrepreneur
The only thing differentiates from one entrepreneur to other is the scale of disruption which they bring in.
Entrepreneurs
How To Be A Disruptive Yet Problem Solving Entrepreneur
Disruptors build businesses which are not only unique but also hard to replicate.