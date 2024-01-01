Sudhir Mehta

Latest
Marketing
B2B And Manufacturing Start-ups: The Struggle Continues
The yearly losses of most B2C unicorns are alarming and, in many cases, exceed their turnover
Growth Strategies
Challenges Faced by Micro-irrigation Shareholders
At the manufacturing level, the industry is grappling from with cash flow issues due to delays by state governments
Technology
Shared Mobility – a Step Towards Affordable, Reliable, Clean, and Efficient Future
As one of the most populated countries and the fastest-growing economies of the world, India today is at an inflection point of developing its mobility systems