Sumit Peer
Founder and CEO, Aurelius Corporate Solutions
Insight to the Best and Worst Tech Trends of 2018
Tech products may not always gain popularity and can be a failure as well here are the most talked about good and bad trends of the year
Five Ways In-sourcing Can Improve The Customer Experience
Only In-sourcing can give the sense of ownership and true concern for the customers
IT In-sourcing is the Trend to be Followed in the Next 3 Years
Insourcing is bound to take up multiple forms which are under multiple kinds of business model. It doesn't necessarily need to be under the same roof as the organization itself.
Will the Union Budget 2018 Address the Growth Concerns of IT Industry in India
It is expected that Nifty will deliver returns somewhere in the range of 10 -15% by the end of December 2018 due to the immense support by the global IT industry
What the Indian IT Sector Expects from the Union Budget 2018
IT Infrastructure needs major incentives for growth