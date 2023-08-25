10 Quotes By Entrepreneur And Fiery Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy, the multimillionaire former biotech executive has been trending all over the internet as a result of his combative performance in the first GOP debate.

Born in Ohio to immigrant parents in 1985, Ramaswamy is in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Ramaswamy got a biology degree at Harvard University and then moved on to Yale Law School. In 2014 he founded Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company and resigned as CEO in 2021. Then, in February 2023 he declared his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 United States presidential election.

Roivant Sciences strategy was to get patents from bigger pharmaceutical companies for drugs that till then had not been successfully developed, after which they would bring them to the market.

Here some quotable quotes by him over the years on entrepreneurship, business and more:

1. The most important ingredient for the success of any company is the quality of its people, starting with its leadership team.

2. In contrast to how tech firms want to disrupt and break things - developing drugs must be incremental and step-by-step. This is the kind of work that involves people putting their lives on the line every day with clinical trials.

3. I would think the correlation between an era of increased globalization and an increased desire to participate in an entrepreneurial endeavor is not a coincidence. When interconnectedness is at a peak due to technological advances, the ability to spawn something new is slightly easier.

4. This may sound trite, but I believe it to be true: Entrepreneurship is the fabric of what America is all about.

5. I think dementia is the major healthcare threat to our economy and our security. It's a ticking time bomb - we have a whole generation of baby boomers that are going to age, many progressing to get Alzheimer's - which disproportionately affects women and minorities.

6. Our philosophy is to attract top talent and incentivise them to succeed. We have some of the top talent in the entire industry.

7. The problem we are trying to solve is that of drugs that would have never seen the light of day for reasons that have nothing to do with the inherent properties of drug candidates themselves and more to do with bureaucratic institutions within which they often sit.

8. I really was inspired by the possibility of more directly being involved in the development of drugs myself.

9. The more general skepticism about another millennial that likes to claim they're disrupting another industry - that doesn't serve me well.

10. It's a great disappointment as a leader in the biotech industry that with all the amazing things the drug industry has done in the last couple of decades, we have not made a single major advance, have not developed a single new chemical entity approved for the treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
