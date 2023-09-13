Working tirelessly, experimenting with over 1,000 prototypes, crafting new recipes, were steps that brought Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro closer to her vision of Smoodh, a beverage which crossed INR 685 crore in turnover in less than two years

With a passion to connect with consumers and smoothly transcend the urban boundaries, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro, came up with the idea of Smoodh. "The genesis of Smoodh was a vision fueled by passion and innovation, a strong desire to revolutionize the beverage industry with a product that embodies health, taste and creativity," says Chauhan.

Through relentless brainstorming and ideation sessions, the idea of Smoodh took shape, with a bold strategy at its core. "We knew that the market craved a delightful, yet nutritious, option that catered to health-conscious and taste-seeking individuals alike. Thus, our mission was clear - to craft a delicious milk-based beverage that offered an unforgettable sensory experience."

Working tirelessly, experimenting with over 1,000 prototypes, crafting new recipes, were steps that brought Chauhan closer to her vision of Smoodh. "We invested heavily in cutting-edge technology and established a state-of-the-art dairy infrastructure within our organization. This commitment to excellence ensured that Smoodh met the highest standards of quality, freshness, and consistency, setting a benchmark in the industry," Chauhan adds.

With the goal to captivate a young audience, Nadia focused on vibrant packaging, tantalizing taste, dynamic approach to marketing and distribution. "This allowed Smoodh to be readily available and accessible to all who sought a healthier and more delightful alternative.Smoodh is not just a product, it is a testament to our leadership, innovation and creativity."

The journey of Smoodh goes beyond conventional success as it recognized the untapped potential of rural markets and sought to break barriers by introducing high-quality dairy beverages to regions that had never experienced such convenience before. To achieve this, Smoodh was priced at INR 10, making it a compelling proposition for consumers seeking a delicious milk-based product at an affordable value. The product opened doors to a whole new realm of opportunities, with an array of outlets now offering branded flavored milk at their stores.

Today, 50 per cent of Smoodh's sales come from the rural markets. The social media channels serve as a crucial asset, guiding the company's decision-making process: The introduction of the INR 20 pack stemmed directly from consumer desires for a larger size. "This collaborative approach allows us to effectively meet evolving preferences and serve our customers better," adds Chauhan.Currently, Smoodh is available only in India, with an extensive retail presence spanning over a million outlets across the country.

Its expansion plans encompass both vertical and horizontal growth, the company aims to expand distribution reach to more than 1.5 million outlets, introducing INR 20 packs to target A-class outlets in metro cities. Simultaneously, it will continue to focus on distribution with the INR 10 pack. "Besides, we have exciting plans to introduce new products, variants, and explore new categories in the future. As we move forward, we shall continue to evolve, to surprise and to delight, always staying ahead of the curve and pioneering new paths in the realm of good-for-you dairy beverages," Nadia concludes.

Fact sheet:

● Turnover of Smoodh: Crossed INR 685 crore in less than two years

● Year of Inception: 2021

● Key customers: While the product caters to all age groups, the key target audience is 16 to 25 years