It seems as if the floodgates have opened on those wanting to share their personal accounts with Byju's.

With Byju's constantly in the spotlight, and not for any positive reasons, a recent tweet by film maker Hansal Mehta has thrown some more mud their way. It spoke about his personal experience with the ed tech giant, which led to a lot of other people talking about their own interactions with Byju's representatives who would approach them.

"I'd called out Byjus when they came to my house trying to sell programs that my daughter did not need during the pandemic. They tried to convince her that she was poor academically in order to make an extra buck. I had to drive them out of my house. I was trolled for mocking the so called rags to riches story. I had to delete my tweets because of the abuse. As their house of cards begins to collapse it's time to remind ourselves that not all rags to riches stories are stories of honest intentions and legitimate wins," Mehta had tweeted.

As of posting this article, the tweet had received 1 million views. What makes Mehta's tweet interesting is that fact that he was the man behind the much talked about web series Scam 1992 about the Harshad Mehta case, and he also reshared his own 2021 tweet which said, "@BYJUS is a total sham. It is material for Scam S4."

The tweet drew all kinds of reactions on social media, with a lot of the people sharing their own experiences too. Actor Paresh Rawal was one of the prominent names who had commented on his tweet, saying, "Absolutely right! Go for it Mr Mehta." (in reference to making a web series on it)

Another individual who commented on the tweet, sharing his personal experience was Ramnivas Kumar, who is a social entrepreneur and author who has been awarded with the Atal Mithila Samman. "Similar thing happened with me - barring the tweet issue. Byju's guys came, claimed big things, gave gadgets to kids, etc. After few days, it sucked and we withdrew. Knew that if my kids will be interested to learn about something then so many education apps, YouTube videos are available for free," his tweet said.

"Couple of years ago they tried their usual marketing tactics with me as well and after 30 minutes of phone call they finally got convinced that they will not succeed, then they never tried again. Unfortunately Indians believe in rat race for marks and these institutions capitalize on this. For me marks have been always the last parameter of educational achievements, as we have lots of well qualified individuals high on marking standards but know nothing about humanity, compassion and respect for fellow human beings," a user called @rajivdhimole had commented.

Byju's finds itself in deep waters at the current moment, and the founder, Byju Raveendran conducted a town hall meeting with the staff recently to shed some light on the current situation. "Last 12 months we have been struggling. But edtech will stay forever, and we are the pioneers. We are in the correct space," he had mentioned during the town hall.