Do Your Work Day-in –and-Day-Out for Decade to Get Recognized Success is partly being in the right place in the right time. Zia Mody came to Mumbai from US in 1983, when she was only 27.

By Punita Sabharwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur India

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can't think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. "If you are different, you'll standout" -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

Success is partly being in the right place in the right time. Zia Mody came to Mumbai from US in 1983, when she was only 27. "When I came back to Mumbai from New York to start my litigation practice, I perceived success was to be a good barrister, litigator, which was at that time the ultimate adrenaline." Later in life, Mody has tried to balance everything successfully but at times the thing did not work out the way she wanted.

"There were incidences where my children were ill and still I had to go to office; children had to sit for exams and I still had to go for negotiations. This is where you have to bring a work-life balance." Mody share that she had a great mother in-law, a very supportive husband and a great family who understood ambition, passion and ability to work hard. "You just get recognized when you are good. You just have to do your work day-in –and-day-out for decade to achieve that."

Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur India

Punita Sabharwal is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur India.

