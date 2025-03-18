Soham Choksy, CEO and Co-Founder, of Shipsy is on a mission to disrupt the logistics sector with technology and is currently advancing AI-powered innovation to build autonomous supply chains.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Soham Choksy is a first-generation entrepreneur. After graduating from IIT Madras in 2013, he served as a fixed-income sales analyst at Deutsche Bank. As he worked in the finance industry, a realization sparked in him – the supply chain industry desperately needed a Bloomberg-type platform to bring all stakeholders together on a single page. This vision led Choksy to think about addressing challenges of last-mile delivery and start Shipsy.

"As we delved deeper, we uncovered something profound: supply chain and logistics is an intricately connected ecosystem. Consumers, drivers, logistics companies, shippers, procurement businesses, and shipping lines are all interlinked in ways that demand a holistic approach," said Choksy.

He feels what Shipsy initially set out to solve was merely the tip of the iceberg. "Our mission evolved into something far greater – a platform that serves the higher purpose of bridging the physical and digital worlds of goods movement. Recognizing this, we expanded our platform's capabilities to drive digital inclusion across siloed aspects of logistics, including first, middle, and last-mile delivery, intermodal and cross-border transportation, supply chain stakeholders, and even end-customers."

According to Choksy, Shipsy's approach is unique as it's not a point-solution. "We are an end-to-end supply chain management platform that helps enterprises manage both transportation (across cross-border, first-mile, middle-mile, last-mile) and warehouse management. We provide a truly integrated experience that rarely any other company, even at a global level, provides. Also, we work as partners with our customers and not vendors, our growth is closely connected with their growth."

Shipsy currently has over 250 customers across logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries. "Today, India's largest retailer, the world's second largest brewer, a Fortune 500 Conglomerate, a Fortune 500 automotive company, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing manufacturers of auto-components, India's fastest growing shopping application among many others are our customers," Choksy says.

New Milestones

2024 was an incredible year for Shipsy, he says. The company onboarded over 60 new customers across Australia, EU, UK, the Middle East, South America, and the US. "We partnered with one of the largest alcobev companies globally for a rollout across 50+ countries and with a global retailer in the UK for building in house logistics capabilities."

From a human resource perspective, the startup expanded the talent pool by 60 per cent with talent from diverse expertise across Europe, UK, Dubai, KSA, and India.

On the next growth trigger, Choksy said, it is advancing AI-powered innovation to build autonomous supply chains. "We are already working on AI-modules that will have the capability to learn over time about driver preferences and customer location-specific information and use this knowledge to create hyper personalized tasks and delivery experiences. Similarly, these modules will learn about granular delivery and product specific information while auto-generating routes…Global expansion is a priority as we scale. We are entering new markets and forming strategic partnerships to help businesses worldwide enhance their supply chain agility and resilience."

Fact Sheet:

Name and Designation: CEO & Co-Founder

Age as on February 1, 2025: 34 years

No. of co-founders: 4

Number of employees: 300+

Year of inception of the company: 2015

External Investors: A91 Partners, Z3 Partners, Info Edge, Infedge Ventures and Sequoia Capital India's Surge