Tejasvi Surya says 2024 was a "truly transformative" year defined by both challenges and significant milestones.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Tejasvi Surya, public service has always been his calling, though he never imagined he would have the privilege of representing Bengaluru South in Parliament at such a young age.

"Be it the social service through organizations such as the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) or electoral student politics at school and college level, I have always been an active participant," says Surya.

In 2008, he founded the Arise India Foundation with the mission of working in education and rural development sectors. "Throughout this time, teachings of Swami Vivekananda have been a constant source of inspiration that instilled in me a deep sense of purpose that continues to motivate me in undertaking public service," says Surya.

Rising Through the Ranks in BJP

His journey with the BJP began as a simple karyakarta for the BJYM. "I embraced every opportunity to contribute—whether running social media campaigns, participating in on-ground activities, debating as a party spokesperson, crafting advertisement videos and jingles for election campaigns or representing the party in court as an advocate," he says.

In 2019, Surya believes his dedication and efforts earned the recognition of his party's leaders and elders, who entrusted him with the Lok Sabha ticket for Bengaluru South. "It is testament to the ethos and meritocratic culture of the BJP that someone like me could rise from being a grassroots worker to Member of Parliament and National President of the BJYM. Ever since my election, I have strived relentlessly to serve my constituents, uphold the trust of my parliamentary colleagues, and support the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Surya holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies and is a practicing advocate registered with the Karnataka High Court.

He also takes interest in in entrepreneurship. In 2015, he co-founded a boutique law firm, Trust Law Solicitors and Advocates, in partnership with a close friend from law school. "I continue to serve as a Partner, pursuing my passion for law," he says.

Asked how 2024 fared for him in terms achievements, overcoming obstacles, and treading new paths, Surya says, it was a "truly transformative" year defined by both challenges and significant milestones. "During the election period, we faced a vicious campaign from the opposition, including misinformation and attempts to influence voters unscrupulously. However, the people of Bengaluru South stood firmly by me, demonstrating their faith and overwhelming support. My team and I have worked tirelessly to deliver unprecedented development to Bengaluru. As soon as we returned to power, we continued our efforts to address various regulatory and administrative hurdles, including those related to the Namma Metro project."

On future plans and ambitions, Surya says he is focused on bringing world-class infrastructure to Bengaluru and unlocking the city's true potential. "It is truly a travesty that India's Silicon Valley and Startup Capital faces such a manifestly dire mobility crisis and I am fully committed to decongesting Bengaluru by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, AI, and innovative solutions to transform its infrastructure."

Fact Sheet:

Name and Designation:

Tejasvi Surya; Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha and National President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)

Age as on February 1, 2025:

34 years

Year you joined politics:

I started my political journey as a karyakarta during the 2014 General Elections and continued to serve in various capacities thereafter.