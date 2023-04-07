Facilitating Credit For Agri

Bijak is the leading B2B marketplace that seamlessly connects top-tier suppliers and buyers across India's agricultural value chain. Bijak's mission is to eliminate information asymmetry and establish greater accountability in agricultural commodities trading

Bijak is the leading B2B marketplace that seamlessly connects top-tier suppliers and buyers across India's agricultural value chain. Bijak's mission is to eliminate information asymmetry and establish greater accountability in agricultural commodities trading. Bijak is currently available in 28 states, 1500+ regions, and trades across 150 commodities. The company processes payments worth approximately INR 3000 Crores annually and has raised INR 250 Cr from globally renowned investors like Bertelsmann (BII), RTP Global, Sequoia Capital, Omnivore Partners, and Omidyar Network.

B2B traders controlling approximately 80 per cent of India's $300 billion agriculture value chain have limited access to technology, information, and credit. Bijak assists these customers/MSMEs discover each other along with the counter party's rating so that they can transact with minimal friction by accessing Bijak's layer of trust and reliability. More than 100,000+ suppliers and buyers are able to find out metadata of each other to make a faster and reliable transaction through the application.

In addition to facilitating transactions and connections, Bijak offers embedded financial services such as supply chain financing through a network of banks and venture debt firms.

Over 30 per cent of customers' wallet shares occur because of the Bijak platform, resulting in high stickiness for certain vintage commodities. In addition to finding reliable counterparties, we provide access to credit, international markets, and other benefits that help retain customers for life. "We started monetizing post the Series-B round in 2022. We have achieved positive contribution margin and are on the path to EBITDA+ by the year's end," said Mahesh Jakhotia, co-founder, Bijak. "Building a great team is crucial for a successful venture. When you give highperforming individuals a reasonable amount of autonomy, boost their confidence in their strengths, and offer tangible rewards, they have the ability to perform at their peak. Once you identify people and their skill sets, devise a plan that can help channel all of their energies and make them see that what they sought is actually possible" said Mahesh Jakhotia, co-founder, Bijak

The company processes approximately INR 3000 crore of payments yearly, which is less than 0.5 per cent of India's agriculture value. The aim of the company is to double down on its business product offerings, build a highly profitable free cash flow generating business, and improve the technology offerings provided on the platform.