Lida Citroën

Reputation Management
7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis
It takes a solid strategy, self-discipline and patience to reshape public perception.
Veterans
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand
Few employees know the half of what someone leaving the military goes through.
Entrepreneurs
How (and Why) I Make Grown Men Cry
Is the legacy you're building the legacy you want to be remembered?
Company Culture
8 Steps to Surviving Workplace Bullying and Salvaging Your Reputation
Stand strong in your values and hold your head high.
Entrepreneurs
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
Personal Branding
A Resilient Personal Brand Ensures Your Competitive Edge
Building your relevance for a future workplace based on lateral movement.
Reputation Management
Does Your Reputation Need Rehab?
Even if your product and company are solid, if the consumer's perception of you is negative or damaged, sales of your product and company can suffer.
Fake news
Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation
Mislead the people who trust you, and you've got a world of problems.
Reputation Management
Here's How to Reboot Your Reputation This New Year
It's time to take stock, both of where you are and where you're going. Reputation means walking your talk.
Branding
6 Tips for Good Brand Hygiene
Your brand defines you. Make sure you build consistent, authentic and responsive relationships with your clients.
Leadership Qualities
The 3 Most Important Phrases In the Entrepreneurial Vocabulary
A little humility and good manners avoids many problems and solves the rest.
Reputation Management
7 Types of People Who Could Sink Your Brand
If your front-desk person is rude, if you don't keep an eye on your competitors or if you've somehow soured a relationship with a reporter, your business could be in big trouble.
Veterans Day
How Employers Can Bridge the Communication Gap With Veterans
Military service imbues people with the values employers prize but getting vets to talk about themselves is often a challenge.
Reputation Management
3 Steps to Repair a Damaged Reputation
Has your personal brand suffered a serious blow or maybe even sabotage?
Military
5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse
Adaptable? Check. Able to deal with stress? Check. Ready to align with a vision? Check.