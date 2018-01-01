Lida Citroën

Lida Citroën

Guest Writer
Reputation management and personal branding expert
Lida Citroën is an executive personal branding and reputation management specialist, a TEDx and keynote speaker and consultant working with global business leaders and military veterans to increase and enhance their reputation in target markets. Visit LIDA360.com to learn more.

More From Lida Citroën

7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis
Reputation Management

7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis

It takes a solid strategy, self-discipline and patience to reshape public perception.
12 min read
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand
Veterans

10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

Few employees know the half of what someone leaving the military goes through.
9 min read
How (and Why) I Make Grown Men Cry
Entrepreneurs

How (and Why) I Make Grown Men Cry

Is the legacy you're building the legacy you want to be remembered?
5 min read
8 Steps to Surviving Workplace Bullying and Salvaging Your Reputation
Company Culture

8 Steps to Surviving Workplace Bullying and Salvaging Your Reputation

Stand strong in your values and hold your head high.
8 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Entrepreneurs

5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans

Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
9 min read
A Resilient Personal Brand Ensures Your Competitive Edge
Personal Branding

A Resilient Personal Brand Ensures Your Competitive Edge

Building your relevance for a future workplace based on lateral movement.
8 min read
Does Your Reputation Need Rehab?
Reputation Management

Does Your Reputation Need Rehab?

Even if your product and company are solid, if the consumer's perception of you is negative or damaged, sales of your product and company can suffer.
8 min read
Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation
Fake news

Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation

Mislead the people who trust you, and you've got a world of problems.
6 min read
Here's How to Reboot Your Reputation This New Year
Reputation Management

Here's How to Reboot Your Reputation This New Year

It's time to take stock, both of where you are and where you're going. Reputation means walking your talk.
5 min read
6 Tips for Good Brand Hygiene
Branding

6 Tips for Good Brand Hygiene

Your brand defines you. Make sure you build consistent, authentic and responsive relationships with your clients.
7 min read
The 3 Most Important Phrases In the Entrepreneurial Vocabulary
Leadership Qualities

The 3 Most Important Phrases In the Entrepreneurial Vocabulary

A little humility and good manners avoids many problems and solves the rest.
5 min read
7 Types of People Who Could Sink Your Brand
Reputation Management

7 Types of People Who Could Sink Your Brand

If your front-desk person is rude, if you don't keep an eye on your competitors or if you've somehow soured a relationship with a reporter, your business could be in big trouble.
6 min read
How Employers Can Bridge the Communication Gap With Veterans
Veterans Day

How Employers Can Bridge the Communication Gap With Veterans

Military service imbues people with the values employers prize but getting vets to talk about themselves is often a challenge.
6 min read
3 Steps to Repair a Damaged Reputation
Reputation Management

3 Steps to Repair a Damaged Reputation

Has your personal brand suffered a serious blow or maybe even sabotage?
5 min read
5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse
Military

5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse

Adaptable? Check. Able to deal with stress? Check. Ready to align with a vision? Check.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.