Fighting All Odds, This Computer Graduate Emerged As an Entrepreneur Gulrez Alam of Teamology Softech And Media Services focuses on digital PR and making digital services affordable to MSEs and social media influencers

By Shishir Jajoo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shishir Jajoo

Don't try to do everything on your own, instead, seek out individuals and resources for help and support. One thing that matters the most is discipline and perseverance in life. Possessing the same skills, Gulrez Alam, founder-director of Teamology Softech And Media Services Pvt. Ltd focuses on digital PR and making digital services affordable to MSEs and social media influencers with limited budgetary constraints so that it is easy for startups to invest.

Struggling financially for more than a year, Gulrez Alam realized that to do something big and make a name for himself he needs to stand up with a strong will and determination for making his dreams come to life. With his mother's incessant support, he stood his ground and moved forward to obtain a degree in computer applications.

To pursue his further studies after BCA, he went on to do his Master's too in Computer Application. During this period, he realized that in order to be a successful entrepreneur and keep ahead of the competition, he needed to devote more time to self-learning. As a result, even when attaining traditional education, his desire to learn on his own never waned. To complement his BCA and MCA degrees.

Facing a lot of economic crises, he contacted his friend for help. With that, he was hired as an intern in a software development company in Delhi. Working relentlessly for six months on a basic salary, he finally grabbed a full-time position coming a step closer to achieve his goals.

Sooner, Gulrez was introduced to digital marketing after working with a handful of IT organizations. This experience changed the course of his life even further, as he left his comfortable, well-paying career to pursue information about the digital world. This is an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs to never lose faith despite facing a plethora of challenges as there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Md. Badshah Ansari, his good old friend, with whom he teamed up to develop sarkarinaukriind.com, a website dedicated to candidates seeking "accurate and authentic information" on sarkari naukri openings. Over the years, gaining immense knowledge about digital marketing he advises budding entrepreneurs that it's finally the time to digitize classic marketing and public relations techniques. There will be obstacles and problems, but never give up, and don't prepare a backup plan because it will quickly derail your plan A.

This entrepreneur is a person to garner inspiration from. There is no doubt that Gulrez Alam's precision of work was crucial in his becoming a global vision entrepreneur.

